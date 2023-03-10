EAT GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — East Greenwich High School was honored Friday morning for its achievements in special education and inclusion.

The school is now recognized as a “Special Olympics National Banner Unified championship School” for offering activities that help students excel in sports and in the classroom.

East Greenwich is one of four schools across the country being recognized for the achievement this year, along with Joseph Case Junior High in Swansea and schools in Arizona and South Carolina.

“Acceptance, respect, inclusion and love are bringing us together, and it’s because of the work that each and every one of you has done that we were able to accomplish this,” Special Olympics RI President & CEO Ed Pacheco said. “Sports and athletics are certainly the foundation that Special Olympics was founded on, but it means so much more for so many other people.”

To celebrate the school’s achievement, Hasbro is also donating a toy game to every student.