WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Council on Postsecondary Education selected an interim president for the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Wednesday, nearly two months after Dr. Meghan Hughes announced her impending resignation.

The council voted unanimously to name Dr. Rosemary Costigan, the college’s vice president of public affairs, interim president of CCRI as the search for the permanent replacement for Hughes.

Hughes, who became CCRI’s first female president back in 2016, is expected to officially step down as president on Aug. 31.

“Dr. Hughes’ legacy includes the creation of a strong leadership team, of which Dr. Costigan as vice president of academic affairs has played an integral role,” Rhode Island Council on Postsecondary Education chairman David Caprio said. “Dr. Costigan possesses strong relationships with key CCRI stakeholders; she bears responsibility for the quality of the education provided; and her institutional management experience make her the most ideal candidate to serve as interim president.”

Costigan has worked at the nursing schools of CCRI and the University of Rhode Island for approximately 24 years.

“Dr. Costigan embodies the college’s core values of educational excellence and a strong commitment to inclusivity and equity,” Hughes said. “Her distinguished career as a nurse, educator and administrator gives her a profound understanding of and commitment to the students we serve, and I know she’ll continue to guide the college with the same values and vision that have been the cornerstone of her venerable tenure at CCRI.”

It’s unclear at this time when Hughes’ permanent replacement will be chosen, nor whether Costigan will apply for the position.