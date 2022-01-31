Dozens of schools opt for snow day, distance learning following blizzard

Education

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — The cleanup continues from this weekend’s blizzard prompting several local schools to cancel classes or move online.

Warren was one of the towns hit the hardest on Saturday, recording 25 inches of snow.

As of early Monday morning, the Bristol-Warren School District has decided to remain open, despite being the town that saw the most amount of snowfall in the state.

Dozens of school districts have opted for a distance learning day on Monday, with many others choosing an old-fashioned snow day.

School officials say the decision to cancel school or have students learn from home was to allow extra time for snow removal around school properties.

The National Weather Service confirmed that official blizzard conditions were met on Saturday in Providence, Newport, Block Island, and Westerly.

At T.F. Green Airport, 19.3 inches of snow fell, making this storm the 4th largest snowstorm on record for Providence.

