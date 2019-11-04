Donors foot the bill for classroom supplies in schools across RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Classrooms in more than 100 schools across Rhode Island will receive much-needed supplies thanks to a joint donation from the Partnership for Rhode Island and Theresia Gouw, a board member at the Corporation of Brown University and DonorsChoose.org.

Every teacher who applied for financial help through DonorsChoose will have their projects fully funded, state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced Monday. She said the $131,648 donation will fund a total of 261 projects, which address everything from everyday supplies to books to better seating for students.

The donation is a “game-changer,” according to Infante-Green, and will benefit nearly 25,000 students in 24 districts.

“This is amazing for us,” she said. “I remember when I was in the classroom, one of the things that I would do was watch for sales at Staples, anywhere, Dollar Store, because it’s important. Teachers spend a lot of their own money and we appreciate the hard work that they do, so we went out of our way to make sure that this money got into the hands of teachers.”

“We hope this contribution will help teachers check one item off their to-do lists as they continue to work tirelessly to provide their students with an engaging learning experience,” Partnership for Rhode Island Executive Director Tom Giordano said.

Infante-Green said there’s still money available and encouraged teachers who haven’t applied to visit DonorsChoose.org and do so. Members of the public can also submit donations there.