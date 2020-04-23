Distance learning in RI continuing for rest of school year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island public schools are continuing with distance learning for the rest of the school year, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to make the announcement at her 1 p.m. news briefing. Her office declined to comment on the plans ahead of the briefing.

Distance learning started March 23, one week after Raimondo closed public school buildings because of the coronavirus pandemic and moved April break to mid-March so teachers and administrators could prepare. Raimondo later announced school buildings would stay closed through April.

As of last week, the governor said she was not yet ready to give up on the possibility of schools reopening this year, but said she would make an announcement this week. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday that schools in that state would remain closed for the rest of the year.

The R.I. Department of Education in recent days expanded its distance learning helpline to students and parents, which was previously only available to teachers, and sent out a 22-page distance learning guide, signaling that virtual learning would be continuing at least past April.

