NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport School Committee leaders warn they are overbudget for the new Rogers High School, but the sticking point is that they won’t say exactly how much.

That’s one of a couple issues the City Council wants clarified during a special joint meeting Monday night.

“We just want to come to some sort of understanding of where we are at the moment and perhaps how much money the school is overbudget,” City Council Vice Chair Lynn Ceglie said.

In 2020, residents approved roughly $95 million to build a new school, which would be focused on career and technical programs.

But city leaders point out the estimate was made before the pandemic. And with construction costs going up, the budget is running low.

“We’re down to that last $22 million, and we have to figure out how to spend that wisely to keep the project on schedule,” School Committee Vice Chair Louisa Boatwright explained.

Boatwright and School Committee Chair Rebecca Bolan told 12 News they estimate the project is already 10 percent over what it was supposed to be.

However, they don’t want to say an exact number until they have contract bids lined up.

“We’re hoping they come in less,” Boatwright said. Bolan added that they plan to have the bids come through by September.

The construction project has also dealt with delays. School committee leaders say it was supposed to be finished by fall 2024, but now they’re expecting construction to wrap up in spring 2025.

One of the options that’s also being considered is whether or not another bond vote should be held for residents.

Boatwright said she expected to bring that up during the meeting.

“We’re going to put together another stage one in September, then stage two in February and then with the April … we’d have to talk to the council today, but maybe having an election,” she said.

Newport resident Pam Quinn told 12 News she wants answers, but she also wants to make sure students get a school that will last generations.

“Make it last. Whatever decisions are made, they need to work for the long term,” Quinn said.

12 News will have updates from tonight’s meeting both on air and online.