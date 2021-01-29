Dartmouth High School is welcoming a therapy dog

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Augie, the Dartmouth High School therapy dog. (Photo courtesy: Principal Ross Thibault)

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — When Dartmouth High School students return to the classroom Monday, they could be greeted by a dog.

Principal Ross Thibault said the school therapy dog idea was born about four years ago, after a visit to Burlington High School, which uses a therapy dog.

“Seeing the positive impact that the therapy dog had at Burlington motivated us to begin exploring the possibility of bringing one to Dartmouth High School.” said Thibault, “Then the pandemic hit and schools were shuttered and we were forced to go remote.”

The cost of aquiring and training a therapy dog tabled the principal’s plans.

That later changed after Assistant Principal Richard Gill adopted a cockapoo (cocker spaniel and poodle) puppy named Augie.

Gill decided to start private training with Augie through Harmonious Hounds and the cockapoo later passed the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen test.

“This pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues for some students and we know from research that the simple act of petting a dog can lower blood pressure and reduce stress and anxiety.” said Thibault, “Augie provides our School Social Workers one more way to support our students’ social emotional wellness.”

Monday, February 1 is the first day students will be back in the school since before the December holiday break.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community