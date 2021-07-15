Cranston officials break ground on new elementary school

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A five-year plan to revitalize Cranston Public Schools got underway Thursday as officials broke ground at the future home of Garden City Elementary.

The current building, built back in 1953, will be replaced by a state-of-the-art facility that not only brings learning into the 21st century, but also increases the capacity from 309 to 575, according to the city.

The $40 million school building was approved by voters in November.

The city hopes construction will be completed in February 2023. In the meantime, students will be taught at Barrows Elementary School, which was closed due to declining population.

Garden City Elementary is set to be the first of five major projects to completely renovate or remodel Cranston schools.