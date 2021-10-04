‘Central Falls students deserve better’: McKee signs legislation to construct new school buildings

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The Central Falls School District is set to get a facelift under new legislation signed ceremonially by Gov. Dan McKee on Monday.

“Central Falls students deserve better, and they need better to learn effectively,” McKee said. “Fortunately, this legislation will begin the process of providing future generations of Central Falls students with state-of-the-art schools to call their own.”

The law authorizes the city to borrow up to $5.76 million to finance any school construction or repairs.

“This legislation is an absolutely vital chapter in the Central Falls comeback story,” said state Rep. Joshua Giraldo. “School buildings in the city are in dire need of repair and renovation. The ability of students to effectively learn in those facilities has been seriously compromised, and it has had a negative impact on the health and welfare of the city’s children.”

The ceremony took place in Central Falls High School, which was built back in 1927. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who co-chaired the School Building Task Force in 2017, said when he visited the building, the roof had collapsed and the gas in the science lab did not work.

“Since then, our statewide school construction program has allocated more than $1.4 billion to replace or renovate 176 school buildings, and I am thrilled that a new Central Falls High School will be next,” Magaziner added. “Every child in every community in Rhode Island deserves to go to a great school that will prepare them to succeed in the 21st century economy.”