CCRI to hold virtual commencement for class of 2020

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) announced Friday that it will hold a virtual commencement on May 29 for the class of 2020.

CCRI canceled the in-person ceremony at the end of March, when it was announced that classes would be delivered online for the rest of the spring semester.

All of this year’s graduates are also invited to attend the 2021 commencement next May to celebrate their achievement.

“I know our graduates, their families, and our entire college community are disappointed that we had to cancel our traditional commencement celebration,” CCRI President Meghan Hughes said. “Every day since we announced that decision, we have worked to come up with a way to recognize our graduates’ accomplishments.”

Graduates will receive a package in the mail containing more information about the virtual commencement plans, according to the school.

CCRI also said Friday that all summer courses will be held online following Gov. Gina Raimondo’s announcement earlier this week that large gatherings would not be feasible this summer.

“Our experience this spring has taught us a great deal, and I am confident our summer sessions will deliver strong learning outcomes that will allow our students to stay on their academic path to a degree,” Hughes added.

The college said it hopes to be able to reopen its campuses in the fall, in some capacity, while still offering a selection of online courses.

“We know this fall semester will be quite different from previous years, and our commitment to supporting our employees and students remains steadfast,” Hughes said. “The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority and this priority will guide our reopening planning and implementation.”

