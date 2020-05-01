Breaking News
Baker orders use of face coverings in public starting May 6
1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News! Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

CCRI to hold virtual commencement for class of 2020

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CCRI boosts student retention in 2nd year of free college program

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) announced Friday that it will hold a virtual commencement on May 29 for the class of 2020.

CCRI canceled the in-person ceremony at the end of March, when it was announced that classes would be delivered online for the rest of the spring semester.

All of this year’s graduates are also invited to attend the 2021 commencement next May to celebrate their achievement.

“I know our graduates, their families, and our entire college community are disappointed that we had to cancel our traditional commencement celebration,” CCRI President Meghan Hughes said. “Every day since we announced that decision, we have worked to come up with a way to recognize our graduates’ accomplishments.”

Graduates will receive a package in the mail containing more information about the virtual commencement plans, according to the school.

CCRI also said Friday that all summer courses will be held online following Gov. Gina Raimondo’s announcement earlier this week that large gatherings would not be feasible this summer.

“Our experience this spring has taught us a great deal, and I am confident our summer sessions will deliver strong learning outcomes that will allow our students to stay on their academic path to a degree,” Hughes added.

The college said it hopes to be able to reopen its campuses in the fall, in some capacity, while still offering a selection of online courses.

“We know this fall semester will be quite different from previous years, and our commitment to supporting our employees and students remains steadfast,” Hughes said. “The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority and this priority will guide our reopening planning and implementation.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 1:30 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update – Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com