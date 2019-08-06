CCRI Promise enrollment begins

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Recent graduates looking to take advantage of the Rhode Island Promise scholarship will be able to learn more about the program during a special Enrollment Day Tuesday at the Community College of Rhode Island Knight Campus in Warwick.

The session will be held between noon and 6 p.m. at the Great Hall.

Enrollment Day allows incoming students to apply, learn about financial aid options, speak with advisors and student service reps, and register for courses.

CCRI officials said an additional session scheduled on Aug. 15. will be also be held at the Great Hall.

The RI Promise program offers incoming CCRI students and recent high school graduates two years of free college tuition. Students are required to enroll full-time each semester for two years while maintaining at least a 2.5 GPA.