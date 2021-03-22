Bryant won’t renew funding for Confucius Institute, president says

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After 15 years, Bryant University is no longer seeking funding for the Confucius Institute.

In a letter to faculty and staff, Bryant University President Ross Gittell said they will not apply for continued funding for the Confucius Institute and will allow the contract to expire.

“The university will evaluate changes that are taking place in China and regarding U.S.-China relations before making any future commitment,” Gittell said. “Developing a global mindset is a cornerstone of Bryant’s mission. We remain strongly committed to international engagement, including teaching Chinese language and cultural engagements.”

The Confucius Institute at Bryant was established in 2006 and was dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture.

Gittell also said the Confucius Institute has had no influence over the curriculum offered at Bryant nor at Bryant Zhuhai, which was established in 2015.

“We continue our strong beliefs that economic and business ties between the two nations are significant and are committed to provide high quality business education through our curriculum offerings in Zhuhai,” he said.

The university said Bryant Zhuhai is the only joint four-year undergraduate business degree program in China. Through the program, students can choose to study in Zhuhai for all four years, or they can split their four years between the Zhuhai and Smithfield campuses.