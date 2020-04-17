Bryant University reschedules commencement ceremonies for August

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Bryant University announced Friday that the class of 2020’s commencement ceremonies will be postponed.
The graduate commencement scheduled for May 14 and the senior commencement on May 16 will now be held in August.
Graduating students are invited back to campus on August 28 for a special Baccalaureate Service and reception. Then, on August 29, students will receive their diplomas at an Undergraduate and Graduate Commencement in the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.
“We chose the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for the commencement exercises to ensure that neither the heat of late summer nor rains of an early hurricane season will stand in the way of this special celebration,” Bryant President Ronald Machtley said. “The Dunkin’ Donuts Center is air-conditioned and seats 14,000 people, allowing students, faculty, and guests to maintain whatever social distancing is necessary at that time.”
Degrees will be conferred virtually in May for those applying for jobs and graduate school.
The Bryant campus will not reopen before the end of the academic year.
