Brown, RISD students helping to keep astronauts safe from moon dust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As NASA prepares to send humans back to the moon in 2024, students at two Rhode Island colleges are helping to make moon-walking safer.

As astronaut Neil Armstrong prepared to take his historic first step onto the moon, he made some observations about the surface.

“The surface appears to be very, very fine-grained … It’s almost like a powder,” Armstrong is heard over radio transmissions.

That powder sticks to just about everything including lunar landers, rovers and spacesuits. The moon dust can be very small and jagged and is similar to the shape of asbestos particles.

“That size and sharpness is what makes it so dangerous to humans,” Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) student Hannah Dunnigan said. “Once astronauts come home and have been exposed to this regolith and its gotten into their lungs, it can really become a problem to their health.”

Dunnigan is part of the team working on a proposed solution to the moon-dust issue.

The dust can actually shred astronaut suits, and now students from Brown University and RISD are creating dust-repelling electrostatic fibers to keep the dust out of the vulnerable spots on spacesuits, like joints and creases.

The system they developed has three layers.

“The outermost layer carries the electrostatic charge. That is the one that is our primary repulsion mechanism,” Brown University student Anthony Capobianco said.

Courtesy Brown University/RISD. The TEST-RAD concept for protecting astronaut suits from moon dust.

That electrostatic charge should repel most of the moon dust, but just in case, there will be dense fibers below which should keep dust out of the suit.

“It’s actually inspired by chinchilla hair. I know it sounds weird, but chinchillas are so fluffy because they have 20 hairs per follicle,” Dunnigan said.

Anything that gets through that fiber will be caught by steel mesh.

The electrostatic, dense fiber system is one of seven nationwide proposals selected for further development by NASA.

“As a whole team at Brown and RISD, we’re so proud to be an undergraduate-only team competing in this graduate level competition,” Dunnigan said.

“Being able to work with something that could go to the moon is just unbelievable,” Capobianco added.

The team will receive $88,000 in research funding to build and test their system. It will continue to be developed throughout the summer.