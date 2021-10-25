Brown expands student aid after endowment, fundraising haul

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University will expand financial aid for students and work to improve college access following lucrative hauls from its endowment and a fundraising campaign.

The Ivy league school announced Monday it will fully cover tuition for families earning $125,000 or less.

Students from families making less than $60,000 a year will also receive scholarships that covering all expenses.

Brown said it would also develop a college-preparatory program for public school students in Providence.

The university reported earlier this month that its endowment generated a more than 50% return and now sits around $6.9 billion.

