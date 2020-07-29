Brown dedicates $10M for Providence public school students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Brown University’s governing board has set aside $10 million to support Providence public school students.

The university designated $8.1 million in unrestricted endowed funds to add to $1.9 million raised by donors, following through on a promise made in 2006.

Brown said the money will be used to improve teaching and learning, ensure access to quality education and support the public schools’ state-run turnaround plan.

Brown President Christina Paxson said the need to do more in Providence became clear after a review by Johns Hopkins University detailed challenges and led to the state’s intervention.

“Every student in Providence deserves access to a first-rate education that provides a foundation for successful lives and careers, whatever path they might choose,” Paxson said. “The Fund’s permanent $10 million endowment will ensure sustainable financial support from Brown, enable continuous improvement to teaching and learning in Providence, and play an important part in promoting academic excellence and student success for generations to come.”

Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green called the donation a “historic moment in the community’s commitment to the students and families of Providence.”

“We hope Brown’s commitment inspires Rhode Island’s corporate and philanthropic leaders to contribute even more to this compelling cause,” Infante-Green said.