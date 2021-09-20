Bill to scrap MCAS test is subject of virtual public hearing

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would scrap the MCAS test as a graduation requirement is the subject of a virtual public hearing at the Statehouse on Monday.

The bill would replace the standardized test with what supporters describe as “a broader and democratically determined framework to measure school quality, along with more authentic forms of demonstrating student achievement.”

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy said the influence of the MCAS has allowed white supremecy to flourish in public schools, alienating students who have diverse backgrounds and learning styles.

The virtual hearing is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.