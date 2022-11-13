The first email to those borrowers who signed up for notifications was sent Thursday. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — The Biden administration has stopped accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program.

According to a message on the forgiveness application page on studentaid.gov, it says “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications.”

The agency said it’s now trying to overturn those orders.

More than 26 million people have already applied for that program, and 16 million have been approved.