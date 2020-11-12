BCC offers free courses to local high school students

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Bristol Community College is offering free courses to high school students.

The CollegeTrax program, which is funded through private donations, allows lower-income high students from Fall River and New Bedford to earn free college credits.

The completed credits can then be transferred to BCC or any public four-year college or university in Massachusetts.

On Thursday, BCC announced the goal of the Early College initiative is to close equity gaps and provide underserved students with the opportunity to try college.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Bristol County ranks the highest in Massachusetts for the percent of population without a high school diploma or GED at 16.3%.

Courses are offered fully online to allow students to complete them on their own time, as to not interfere with their high school work, after school jobs, sports, activities, etc.

Students will have access to the college’s tutoring services, academic advising staff, and their instructors.

“The CollegeTrax program removes barriers for students by removing the cost of courses, books and scheduling barriers that may prevent students without the support or resources from continuing their path toward a college degree,” said Andrew Woodward, director of guidance for Fall River Public Schools.

Interested students can register for the program on BCC’s website.