PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Though the internet has made it much easier for teachers to do their jobs, experts warn it has also made it easier for hackers to invade their privacy and steal sensitive information.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said teachers should be cautious of video conferencing tools.

“The days of Zoom bombing, phishing and other forms of cybercriminal activity aren’t over,” BBB’s Paula Fleming said.

Fleming recommends teachers make sure their internet connection is secure and that their computer’s software is up to date.

It is also important for teachers to have a plan in place should a hacker sneak their way into a virtual classroom. That plan should include a way to notify students, faculty and staff of the possibility of a data breach or other security concern.

“It’s kind of a housekeeping rule that you should go over at the beginning of the school year,” Fleming said.