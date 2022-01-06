Bay View mourns loss of beloved performing arts director

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The longtime director of the performing arts program at St. Mary Academy – Bay View has died, according to the school.

In a social media post, the school said Christine Kavanagh passed away early Thursday morning.

The school described the passing of Kavanagh, who had been a teacher at Bay View for nearly four decades, as an “immense loss.”

“She has inspired and touched the lives of so many students and has directed award-winning cabaret-style performances that are known across New England and performed internationally,” the school wrote.

The cause of Kavanagh’s death has not been made public and funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.