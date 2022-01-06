Bay View mourns loss of beloved performing arts director

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The longtime director of the performing arts program at St. Mary Academy – Bay View has died, according to the school.

In a social media post, the school said Christine Kavanagh passed away early Thursday morning.

The school described the passing of Kavanagh, who had been a teacher at Bay View for nearly four decades, as an “immense loss.”

“She has inspired and touched the lives of so many students and has directed award-winning cabaret-style performances that are known across New England and performed internationally,” the school wrote.

The cause of Kavanagh’s death has not been made public and funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/31/21: Mark Parlange, President of URI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community