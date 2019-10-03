Barrington students top state in newly released SAT scores

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students in Barrington topped the rest of the state on their SATs last school year, according to a breakdown of the scores released Thursday.

Barrington students got an average combined math and English language score of 1,194 out of a possible 1,600, according to the data released by RIDE, beating East Greenwich by just three points.

After East Greenwich, the next three districts with the highest scores were North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Portsmouth.

At the bottom of the list of districts was Central Falls, with an average combined score of 774. Pawtucket students scored 838, and Providence students scored on average 839.

READ: The full list of SAT scores for the 2018-2019 school year

Sorted by school rather than district, Providence’s Classical High School rises to the third best-scoring school, with an average score of 1,144. The rest of Providence’s high schools were in the bottom fourth of schools for SAT scores.

Rhode Island administers the PSAT and SAT to 10th and 11 graders, respectively, for free and during school hours. The tests are used as the official state assessment for high school, while younger students take the RICAS test.

The RICAS scores are set to be released later this month, according to a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Education.

The scores highlight the wide differences between districts, with 88% of Barrington students meeting or exceeding expectations in the English SAT and 77% meeting or exceeding expectations in math, compared to only 14% of Central Falls students meeting or exceeding expectations in English language and 6% in math.

RIDE said the scores statewide nudged up slightly from last year, with English language scores increasing by half a percentage point and math increasing by .9%.

RIDE Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the scores also reflect an achievement gap, with multi-language learners and differently-abled students scoring worse than their peers.

She called on districts to create “readiness action plans” to increase scores and college readiness.

“Too few of our students are graduating ready for college and career, particularly our differently abled students, multilingual students, and students of color,” Infante-Green said in a statement. “While our four-year statewide graduation rate is 84 percent, significantly fewer students are performing at a college-ready level on our state assessments. There is a disconnect, and I want to work with our partners across the state to set explicit goals to get our high school students where they need to be in order to be successful after graduation.”

Infante-Green also said new accountability data set to be released next month will include new measurements of high school performance, called “Diploma Plus” measures.

Infante-Green is also set to take control of the Providence public schools in the coming weeks.

