WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) received the largest donation in its nearly 60-year history, the institution said Thursday.

Bally’s Corporation gifted CCRI $5 million to start programs for students interested in hospitality, security, and gaming–which will become available in fall 2024.

The program also includes a partnership with Bally’s to create a “robust talent pipeline of new employees,” the college said.

“This partnership between CCRI and Bally’s stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and industry collaboration,” CCRI President Dr. Meghan Hughes said. “Through this initiative, Bally’s is investing in community college students and their future success.”