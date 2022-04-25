FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River will host Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker for a roundtable discussion with students and teachers on the school’s early college program.

The program allows Durfee students to take college courses at Bridgewater State University and Bristol Community College for free, even covering book and transportation expenses.

Students can enroll in up to eight college courses that count toward both their high school and college degrees.

Durfee students who participate in the program save an average of $8,000 towards their college degree, according to the school’s website.

