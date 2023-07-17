PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are once again teaming up to make sure all students are ready to go back to school in September.

Donations of new backpacks and school supplies are being collected at all Rhode Island State Police barracks and Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses locations as part of the Kids, Cops and Classrooms campaign. The donations will then be distributed to organizations statewide that work with families in need.

Organizers said the goal is to not only help ease the financial burden for families, but also show children that police are their friends and in the community to help.

Here’s a list of items being collected:

• Backpacks (all sizes)

• #2 pencils

• Pens

• Pencil boxes

• Boxes of crayons

• Spiral notebooks

• 3-ring binders (1, 1 ½, 2 inches)

• Subject dividers

• Book covers

• Index cards

• Pencil sharpeners

• Rulers (inches and centimeters)

• Protractors

• Compasses

• Scientific calculators

• Calculators

• Dictionary (pocket size)

• Thesaurus (pocket size) • Assignment book/planners

• Mini-staplers and staples

• USB flash drives

• Facial tissues

• Antibacterial hand sanitizer

• Boxes of colored pencils

• Boxes of washable markers

• Highlighters

• Watercolor paint sets

• Pads of coloring paper

• Large pink erasers

• Glue sticks

• Bottles of glue (Elmer’s type)

• Safety scissors

• Two-pocket folders

• Composition books

• Wide-rule loose-leaf paper

• Graph paper

In addition to R.I. State Police, the drive is being run by the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, Department of Attorney General, and U.S. Attorney’s Office.