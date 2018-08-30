As heat wave becomes official, schools dismiss early again

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s official. This recent stretch of oppressive heat and humidity can now officially be called a heat wave.

According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca, the high temperature by Thursday afternoon was 92 degrees. Three straight days of 90-degree weather is an official heat wave.

Thursday also marked the third day where some schools dismissed students early because of the heat.

For students in Central Falls, the first day of school was cut short.

Superintendent Victor Capellan said his decision was made for the well-being of students.

“When you have any older buildings especially and you pack it in with hundreds of students and staff, the heat tends to rise. So, I really felt that it would be best to provide students with a half day and also provide the teacher with a half day just to make sure that everyone was safe and everyone had the opportunity to get to a cool place,” Capellan said.

Capallen said he informed parents about the early dismissal the day before, so families had a chance to make alternative plans.

He also said children relying on school lunch were given their meal in school or they could take lunch home.

While he did consult with superintendents from other school districts, Capellan said he ultimately made his own decision based on what he felt was best for Central Falls.

Even if they did not dismiss early, many other schools canceled after-school activities.

As for Friday, Tony said relief arrives late Thursday night into Friday, so schools should be much cooler.