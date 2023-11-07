PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders who are interested in attending Rhode Island College can submit their application for free next week.

The school announced it will hold its 2nd Annual Apply to RIC for Free Day on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The $50 application fee that RIC typically charges will be waived for in-state students.

The offer is available to undergraduate and graduate students for both the spring and fall 2024 semesters, according to RIC.

“We are once again offering Rhode Island students a unique opportunity to make the college application process more affordable and accessible,” RIC President Dr. Jack R. Warner said.

In addition to the free applications, RIC is offering help with the Common Application and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Any questions about the application process can be sent to admissions@ric.edu.