African heritage and history curriculum bill signed into law in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public schools in Rhode Island are now required to teach a comprehensive African American history and heritage curriculum under legislation signed into law by Gov. Daniel McKee.

McKee said Friday that the inclusion of African heritage and history in Rhode Island curricula is overdue.

The Democratic governor said he hopes Rhode Island will lead the nation in the effort to educate young people on the full scope of history, including teaching them about events that took place close to where they live.

The curriculum was developed by Rhode Island historical and academic institutions.

