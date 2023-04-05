PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Institute of Technology has announced its plans for graduation day.

Officials said the school’s 82nd commencement will take place on Sunday, May 7, at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence.

The keynote speaker will be Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin. She was the first deaf actor to receive the award for her debut role in “Children of a Lesser God.”

Matlin has also appeared on numerous TV shows, including “Seinfeld,” “The West Wing,” “Law and Order SVU,” and “The L Word,” and has earned four Emmy nominations.

Former Congressman Jim Langevin will also be honored for his years of public service by receiving a Doctor of Humane Letters from NEIT. The school noted how during his more than two decades in Congress, Langevin worked to improve cybersecurity, advance career and technical education, and create opportunities for students with disabilities.

“Langevin has been a leader in the disability community, helping to open doors and bring down barriers and obstacles for people with disabilities,” NEIT wrote in a news release.