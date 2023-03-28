WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Twenty-one recipients will have R.I. Department of Education (RIDE) funding to support enrichment programs for students, officials announced Tuesday.

According to Gov. Dan McKee’s office, RIDE will award almost $4 million from American Rescue Plan Act funding to community-based organizations that will work to bridge learning gaps in Rhode Island students.

“We are focused on shifting learning in Rhode Island from the traditional 180 school days to 365 days of learning, and we’re making the strategic investments to make it happen,” Gov. Dan McKee said.

McKee’s administration also pledged to match the grants, awarding schools an extra $4 million within the state budget.

The programs, which are slated to start in the fall, will provide “enrichment activities and academic supports” after school and year-round.

Organizations in East Providence, Central Falls, Newport, Providence, Woonsocket, and Warwick are among the 21 recipients of the grants.