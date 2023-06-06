DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Meeting Street schools celebrated their Class of 2023 graduates Tuesday.

The Schwartz School in Dartmouth graduated two students: Nathaniel and Ben. Both students received their diplomas surrounded by teachers, loved ones and classmates.

1st of 2 @MeetStreetNow graduations. Congratulations to Nathaniel & Ben from the Schwartz School in Dartmouth. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/YncxRBbZeX — Mike Montecalvo (@mmontecalvotv) June 6, 2023

“The hallways will be a little lighter without your laughter in them in the coming months, but please come visit us again,” Schwartz School Head Michelle Godfrey said.

Four students also graduated from the Carter School in Providence: Demetrius, Joe, Megan and Kaleigh.

12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo emceed both ceremonies.

Meeting Street is a place of learning catered to children and young adults of all abilities.