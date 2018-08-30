3 schools receive major facelifts ahead of academic year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As kids head back to school, they were not only greeted by their friends and teachers, but some were also greeted with major changes to their surroundings.

Several school districts across the state took action prior to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s proposal to spend up to $1 billion on school repairs over the next 10 years. Back in May, Eyewitness News visited three local schools , each spending millions of dollars on upgrades.

Over the summer, Nathanael Greene Elementary in Pawtucket was completely refurbished. Pawtucket School Committee Chair Gerard Charbonneau said the price to build a new school could cost up to $75 million. The price tag to refurbish the current building was only $16.7 million.

Charbonneau said everything is new inside the school, including classrooms, furniture, bathrooms and central air conditioning.

“We looked at everything from the outside… in,” Charbonneau said. “Cleaning the brick, new pavement out in the backyard, new play area… landscaping in the front. Some of these old buildings with really good bones to them for sixteen point seven million, in essence you get a brand new school.”

In Woonsocket, the high school received a brand new roof and some new windows.

Woonsocket High School Principal Carnell Henderson said they also made upgrades to security by adding a phone system and an upgraded camera surveillance system to keep students safe inside and outside the building.

“We’ll now have enough staff where we can monitor those entrances and have a closer look on who’s coming into the building and when,” Henderson said.

But the most important improvement, according to Henderson, is the safety measures added for those entering the building.

“So this area before was just wide open,” Henderson explained. “Now, a visitor has to come into this vestibule where the door will secure them in. They can’t get into this door unless they check in at the main desk. At the desk will be a monitor that will check their ID, make sure the visitor is legit. They’ll call the area where the visitor is looking to see someone. Once they’re cleared with their ID, they get their visitor badge and they’re buzzed into the main office.”

“We’ve known for sometime that we needed to make some improvements safety and we were fortunate enough that we have the funds through the school building authority to make this happen,” Woonsocket School Superintendent Dr. Patrick McGee said.

At Garden City Elementary in Cranston, several visual improvements were made. School Superintendent Jeannie Nota-Masse said while the repairs are not that drastic, they are still extremely important for when it comes to protecting the students inside.

Nota-Masse said they made fire suppression upgrades which include new ceilings, new lighting and a new fire system throughout the building.

This November, voters will decide on a $250 million bond, which will be matched by local spending if passed. In 2022, a second referendum for another $250 million would also go before taxpayers. The money will be spent on bringing schools into the 21st century.