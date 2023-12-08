PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State and local leaders gathered on Laban Street in Providence Friday morning for Spaziano Elementary School’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The school officially opened in September after construction delays on the $44 million project forced it to remain closed for the first few days of the school year.

In a press release, the Providence Public School District (PPSD) detailed the features that it says will help Spaziano Elementary “bring education beyond the classroom,” including access to multiple outdoor spaces, natural light, small group spaces throughout the building, and a new gym, auditorium, media center, and cafeteria.

“With specialized education classrooms, an expanding Pre-K program, art and STEAM rooms, and an amazing gymnasium, to say the least, we are all excited for a 21st-century learning space,” said Abdi Lidonde, the principal of Spaziano Elementary.

“When you walk in, you feel welcome,” enthused Providence Public Schools Superintendent Javier Montañez. He said that the upgraded building reflects a commitment to success for both students and teachers.

“The message that we’re sending is that ‘you matter,’” Montañez said.

Spaziano Elementary is one of three new schools opened by PPSD for the 2023-2024 school year. The other two, the Narducci Learning Center and William D’Abate Elementary School, feature similar collaborative spaces.