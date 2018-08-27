2018 Superintendent Surveys: Westerly

Mark Garceau, Westerly School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

That Westerly Public Schools is committed to the relentless pursuit of improved outcomes and opportunities for all students. We do this work by dedicating focused and deliberate efforts at strengthening the quality of the instruction offered in every classroom, every day and by continually expanding course offerings and enrichment opportunities in the languages, the arts, athletics and career preparation programs.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

Like all districts, we are challenged by issues of funding and our ability to truly meet the needs of all students. Our changing demographics could be viewed as a challenge. We, instead, celebrate our growing diversity and recognize this as an asset. The challenge then lies in our ability to adapt, to be proactive and to provide the classroom instruction, services and supports that ensure college and career readiness for all students.

3. With voters set to consider a $250-million ballot question for school repairs across the state, what are the top three building improvements needed in your district?

Westerly is in the process of planning for new school construction and for addressing needs at other buildings. With a Stage 1 approval from the Rhode Island Department of Education, we are eyeing the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility to serve all of the district’s students in grades 3-5 and long overdue renovations and expansions at two other buildings which will serve as early learning centers for students in grades PreK through grade 2.

Additionally, while Westerly High School was recently named Rhode Island’s Most Beautiful High School by Architectural Digest, the high school and all other buildings are in need of ongoing work and maintenance of roofs, paving and other issues related to safety and asset protection.

4. What will your school district look like 10 years from now?

Westerly Public Schools is committed to being a leader in the region; offering a top flight academic experience as well as unmatched opportunities in the visual and performing arts. In ten years, expect to see a district on the cutting edge of innovation and excellence in support of truly preparing students for whatever comes next for them and one which is seamlessly integrated into the fabric of, and supports, an arts rich coastal community with unlimited potential.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

That we have some of the very best educators anywhere giving their all each day to improve opportunities for the children of Rhode Island and that we will not rest until the day that every Westerly student is well prepared for whatever comes next and we have ensured that whatever does come after graduation is of their choosing.

