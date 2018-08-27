2018 Superintendent Surveys: Smithfield

Judith Paolucci, Smithfield School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

After the extremely successful Future Search of 2018, the district now has a clear blueprint for improvement efforts. Parents and students will notice many new initiatives, such as new district websites and a new district app, that aim to keep our stakeholders connected to the work we do to continually improve our students’ educational experiences. Goals related to curriculum and instructional improvements, finance, facilities, technology, wellness, engagement, and career education, are already well-underway.

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

Aging school facilities pose a considerable challenge to our mission of providing a safe and productive learning environment. With over $40 million of Priority I and II deficiencies identified through the Jacobs Report, saving fur future facility needs or taking care of deficiencies with annual capital allocations of $250,000 – $500,000 are not options. This fall, voters will be considering a $45 million school bond to address our aging elementary facilities.

3. With voters set to consider a $250-million ballot question for school repairs across the state, what are the top three building improvements needed in your district?

As just mentioned, this fall, voters will be considering a $45 million school bond to address our aging elementary facilities. The work of the elementary reconfiguration committee began over 3 years ago to consider various options to find the most economical and practical solution to our school facility needs. The plan is to close Winsor Elementary School and expand McCabe Elementary School to accommodate Winsor students. Preschool students will then be moved to LaPerche Elementary School, which will be refurbished and expanded to accommodate the preschool program. Last, Old County Road School will be refurbished. All schools will have equitable access to gymnasiums and be handicap accessible.

Building improvements at the middle and high school are also needed, as the high school facility is now over 50 years old and the middle school is over 40 years old. In particular, access control systems are needed, as are redesigned entryways, to improve school safety. Other renovations projects have been identified and are included in our capital plan.

Last, the school athletic facilities are in poor condition. Two years ago a temporary measure was taken to extend the life of the high school track but these temporary fixes are already showing signs of failure. The rest of the Boyle Athletic Complex is in very bad condition.

4. What will your school district look like 10 years from now?

10 years from now we hope to be boasting new elementary facilities, improved athletic facilities, and significant renovations to the middle and high school. Characterized by strong relationships among students, faculty and parents, our instructional programs will have continued to grow and innovate, providing strong social-emotional as well as academic programming. Career exploration will begin earlier so that students can consider and reconsider a wide range of options and career pathways.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

Smithfield is characterized by excellence that isn’t always captured by common metrics. The most significant difference between Smithfield and other districts – a positive school culture – is apparent to a visitor almost right away. If you ask students what they like most about their schools they will most likely say “the teachers,” while if you ask the same to teachers they say, “the students.”

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Twitter: @danmcgowan