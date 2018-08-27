2018 Superintendent Surveys: Scituate

Carol Blanchette, Scituate School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

Students from Scituate and from other cities and towns can enroll in one of our four excellent CTE programs at Scituate High School. They are

Computer Science

Pre-Engineering (Robotics)

Biomedical Science

Entrepreneurship

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

We want to take a close look at curriculum to ensure cohesion across our classrooms. We want to ensure that all students are learning through rigorous instruction closely aligned with standards so that when they move to the middle or high school levels, they come into an engineering class or computer science class with the same base of knowledge.

3. With voters set to consider a $250-million ballot question for school repairs across the state, what are the top three building improvements needed in your district?

Using the Jacobs Report and our NESDEC information, we need to begin to design a plan for our buildings that not only considers repairs for buildings but also accommodates increasing enrollment over the next 8-10 years

4. What will your school district look like 10 years from now?

Students will be doing more learning outside the walls of the “school building.” Buildings may well become “learning centers” for all community members, not only for Pre-K through 12 students. We will have strong professional learning systems in place for teachers that will help them take research to classroom practice.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

I don’t think there is anything I can tell you that someone doesn’t know, but I will share with those outside of our community that Scituate has a very committed school community that includes our school committee, teachers, administrators, staff, parents, the community at large and members of town government. Our current team of administrators is talented, smart, hardworking and courageous. They support staff in Scituate, they value and honor them and are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure excellent student performance as well as a successful and personalized school experience for each of our students.

