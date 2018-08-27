2018 Superintendent Surveys: Little Compton

Lauri Dias-Mitchell, Little Compton School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

The Wilbur & McMahon School is on the move — with rising achievement due to an emphasis on learning that is rigorous, real-world relevant, and grounded in healthy relationships and a nurturing school culture. In addition, there are several new initiatives being rolled out and/or in the planning phase (an active Safety Subcommittee, FUSE RI, CyberPatriot Team, social-emotional learning opportunities for students, arts and academic-related after-school programming, re-invigorated community partnerships … to name a few).

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

The beautiful town of Little Compton — which enjoys the distinction of being one of the safest communities in Rhode Island — is quite small. The challenge of being small also promotes, at Wilbur McMahon, a warm, welcoming, and highly-supportive school culture (an average of 14 students per class). Accordingly, we continue to invite families from neighboring towns to take advantage of our tuition program — $6,000 a year (roughly comparable to what area parochial schools charge). The fee is a bargain, given the fact that our per pupil cost is well over $19,000 a year. Accepting a few out-of-district tuition students allows us to offer a high-quality educational experience to our neighbors. Everyone wins when a vibrant school community grows and becomes ever more enriching.

3. With voters set to consider a $250-million ballot question for school repairs across the state, what are the top three building improvements needed in your district?

1. Wilbur McMahon completed an $11 million renovation just a few years ago, so the facility is in excellent shape; however, there are a few upgrades in process for the gymnasium/auditorium space. A $50,000 van Beuren grant, matched by the town, as well as a Rhode Island Foundation grant for $10,000 will be used to add an air conditioning system and other components of the multi-purpose space.

2. We are looking at tweaking the lighting controls and also upgrading the sound system in the gymnasium/auditorium space as well, for both school use and that of community groups interested in staging theatrical productions, inviting in guest speakers, visiting artists and the like.

3. We are also considering re-apportioning the space in the front entrance/office in order to streamline reception and dismissals and we are looking into the various state funding programs earmarked for school building projects.

4. What will your school district look like 10 years from now?

In 10 years, Wilbur McMahon will be a lab school — a place where emerging educators and researchers visit to learn about 21st Century innovations and efficiencies that all schools must integrate in order to move and grow in a global era — all of this in a bucolic setting reminiscent of another time.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

When it comes to the uniqueness of Wilbur McMahon, I don’t know where to start. There are so many hidden gems here. I will offer this: one of the things that is not readily visible when one visits the school is its open-air ecological “Oasis” — an outdoor learning space located smack-dab in the middle of the building where a conventional courtyard used to be. The Oasis was designed to reflect five Little Compton habitats: a holly forest, a coastal shrub habitat, a wetland, a dune, and also native grasslands. A former School Committee member was instrumental is its conception and worked with two East Bay landscape architects and local non-profits to bring the project to fruition. It is beautiful; what a gift the space is for students and their teachers. There are countless possibilities for integrating the habitats into curricula and what a delight it is for the school community to be able to enjoy a space – replete with a waterfall and huge goldfish pond (which also includes turtles and frogs) – to pause and take in nature. Schools are meant to represent the highest attributes of their town or city. Wilbur McMahon fits the bill, and the Oasis is an example of that.

