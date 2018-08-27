2018 Superintendent Surveys: Lincoln

Lawrence Filippelli, Lincoln School District

1. What’s the number one thing parents and students should know about this district this year?

The number one thing parents should know this year about Lincoln is that we are a district on the move and poised for strong and positive change for our students, staff and parents. We have hired seven new administrators over the summer and have built and incredible team to push our schools to even greater heights!

2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

The biggest challenge we face this year is keeping the educational and operational experience for high school students similar to what they have experienced in the past while completing the first phase of a 60 million dollar renovation at Lincoln High School.

3. With voters set to consider a $250-million ballot question for school repairs across the state, what are the top three building improvements needed in your district?

The voters in Lincoln overwhelmingly approved the construction/renovation bond for Lincoln High School. That said, there is no question that the additional funding as proposed in the ballot question will positively affect the work that needs to be done. For example, recent additional funding in housing aid for school safety will provide an opportunity for more security upgrades to the district’s schools.

4. What will your school district look like 10 years from now?

With housing and economic trends constantly fluctuating, it is difficult to accurately predict what any district will look like in 10 years. However, with a focus on the needs of students and their ability to compete in a global job environment, clearly a focus on career and college readiness will continue to be one of the foundations of the Lincoln Public Schools.

5. Tell us something nobody knows about your district.

While I have been on board for a few months, as I write this email, I am officially in only my 5th week at the held of Lincoln Public Schools. I think one thing people may not know but what I have come to realize quickly is that we have a tremendous educational community that holds the support of all of the educational stakeholders in the town. From the town officials right down to the students, there is great pride and enthusiasm for our schools which I feel fortunate to be a part of. Go Lions!!!!

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Twitter: @danmcgowan