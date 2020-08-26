CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
12 Town Hall: Distance Learning Divide

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News gathered education officials and community leaders, to have an honest conversation about distance learning and how it can affect at-risk students and communities of color.

You can also watch this 12 Town Hall on FOX Providence at 6:30 p.m.

Although the official district plans have not come out yet to see if every child in Southern New England will be learning remotely, we know that because of the virus or parent decisions, some will.

Joining us via teleconference for the town hall were Angelica Infante-Green, Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner, Harrison Peters, Superintendent of the Providence School District, Jim Vincent, president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, and Dr. LaSella L. Hall, President of the New Bedford NAACP.

In the above video, they chat with Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo and reporter Courtney Carter about what this means for local students, their parents and educators.

Update: Since the taping of our 12 Town Hall on Monday, the education commissioner confirms she has now received the letter from superintendents, AFT Presidents, and school community leaders. Eight superintendents and nine union presidents on Friday wrote a letter to Governor Gina Raimondo and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, expressing concerns about bringing students back into schools. Read the letter here »

Extended Discussion – Exploring the Divide: Virtual Academy, Social/Emotional Health, Minority Gap

VIDEO NOW: Commissioner Infante-Green on distance learning and impact on a local family

More on this topic in the latest 12 on 12 Digital Original:

12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide: 12 Town Hall – Planning for the Challenges | Extended Discussion – Exploring the Divide: Virtual Academy, Social/Emotional Health, Minority Gap | Parent Survey | Related Resources

