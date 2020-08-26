12 Town Hall: Distance Learning Divide

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News gathered education officials and community leaders, to have an honest conversation about distance learning and how it can affect at-risk students and communities of color.

Although the official district plans have not come out yet to see if every child in Southern New England will be learning remotely, we know that because of the virus or parent decisions, some will.

Joining us via teleconference for the town hall were Angelica Infante-Green, Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner, Harrison Peters, Superintendent of the Providence School District, Jim Vincent, president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, and Dr. LaSella L. Hall, President of the New Bedford NAACP.

Update: Since the taping of our 12 Town Hall on Monday, the education commissioner confirms she has now received the letter from superintendents, AFT Presidents, and school community leaders. Eight superintendents and nine union presidents on Friday wrote a letter to Governor Gina Raimondo and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, expressing concerns about bringing students back into schools. Read the letter here »

Extended Discussion – Exploring the Divide: Virtual Academy, Social/Emotional Health, Minority Gap

