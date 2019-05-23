East Greenwich woman pleads not guilty in real estate scheme case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to a 1 4-count indictment that she bilked millions of dollars from mostly family and friends in a real estate scheme.

Monique Brady, 44, of East Greenwich, has been in custody since her arrest on April 25 and appeared in court in an orange prison jumpsuit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lincoln Almond read off the list of charges Brady is accused of and asked if she understood the indictment.

“I do,” Brady said.

Her attorney, Joanne Daley, entered a not guilty plea on her client’s behalf.

Almond ordered Brady held without bail after Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Vilker convinced the judge that Brady was attempting to flee to Vietnam – with a one-way airline ticket – before charges were filed.

Daly said Brady was trying to visit her ailing grandmother.

Prosecutors said at a detention hearing earlier this month that Brady planned on taking the trip with her bankruptcy attorney Kevin Heitke, who they say she was having an affair with.

Her husband Thomas Brady has been at every hearing since her arrest and was in court on Thursday.

Monique Brady smiled at her husband and waived when she entered the courtroom. Monique Brady filed for divorce last month prior to her arrest, according to Family Court records. Thomas Brady declined to comment after the hearing.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury charged Monique Brady with nine counts of wire fraud, as well as aggravated identity theft, money laundering and obstructing an IRS investigation.

Investigators say Brady “raised and pocketed millions of dollars from investors, including close friends, a family member, and business associates,” by asking them to invest in home improvement projects.

Prosecutors say Brady made hollow promises to return a hefty profit to the investors once the work was done.

In one example, Brady’s real estate business, MNB LLC, received more than $40,000 from one unnamed investor. Brady then transferred those funds to her personal account, according to the indictment. Investigators said Brady then wired $25,000 to “Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas Resort and Casino.”

Daley has said her client had an “extreme” gambling addiction.

It’s unclear if Brady will appeal the detention order. Daley has not commented on the case to reporters.

