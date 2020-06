TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa made a 5,000-mile trek west across the Atlantic Ocean and has brought hazy skies and colorful sunsets to the Gulf of Mexico.

Every year, Saharan dust plumes are generated from strong winds over the Sahara. Winds and updrafts kick up the dry top layer of soil and raise it high into the atmosphere. Easterly trade winds can then carry the dust into the Atlantic. Sometimes, when the dust plume is large enough and the easterly winds are strong enough, the plume travels all the way to the Caribbean and even the United States.