DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) -- Since "the justice system has decided that some illegal aliens must be released to protect them from COVID-19," as he put it, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is now giving residents an idea of just who's being ordered released from his jail.

Hodgson's office launched the "Prisoner Release Alert System" on Monday to post a list of criminal charges or convicted crimes for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) inmates ordered released from the Bristol County House of Corrections.