PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Social distancing works. That's part of the message conveyed Monday by Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo in her daily briefing on the state's COVID-19 situation.

"The single biggest variable in the model, the single biggest assumption, is the level of effectiveness of our social distancing," she said. "If you look at the data from other states and cities that are ahead of us, it is 100% true that social distancing mitigates the effects of this -- which is why we're being so serious about it."