WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) —A man was arrested Saturday morning after crashing his car into a utility pole on Warwick Avenue in Warwick.

Police say the crash caused one woman to be ejected from the vehicle. That woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is in serious condition, according to police.

The driver is now facing multiple charges including, DUI, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Police say the operator will also remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

Warwick Police are also asking any witnesses to the crash to contact their traffic unit at 401-468-4200.

The Warwick Police Accident Reconstruction team is now actively investigating.