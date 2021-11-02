Dr. Paul Fadale discusses Patriots lengthy injury reports in recent weeks, Stephon Gilmore’s health and more

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) – Dr. Paul Fadale from University Orthopedics joins Taylor Begley to discuss some of the Patriots latest injuries. The two talk about the Patriots lengthy practice injury report over the past few weeks, Trent Brown’s recovery process, Jonathan Jones’ season ending injury and Dont’a Hightower’s multiple ailments.

Dr. Fadale also weighs in on Stephon Gilmore’s health status ahead of the Patriots meeting with the Panthers. Gilmore was activated last week off the physically unable to perform list and played on Sunday in the Panthers win over Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/30/21: Jennifer Lima, North Kingstown School Committee member

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com