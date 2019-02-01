Live Now /
DOUBLE O.T.: It’s poppin’ in Atlanta

(WPRI) — With kick-off just about 48 hours away, the excitement down in Atlanta is reaching a fever pitch ahead of The Big Game.

On Friday’s Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis and Ruthie Polinsky tell us about the vibe down there, the NFL experience, and some celebrity encounters.

New England Nation: Double OT will bring you exclusive digital content each day from Atlanta leading up to The Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 3. 

