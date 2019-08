PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Lawyers in the federal criminal case against Louis Coleman - the Providence man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Boston woman - say they have not yet discussed a possible plea deal, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys filed a "joint interim status report" in Boston federal court, giving the judge an update on where things stand as the case against Coleman moves toward trial. The document states "the defendant has not indicated if he plans to pursue a defense of insanity or alibi."