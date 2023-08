PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the largest Dominican festivals in New England kicked off this morning in Providence.

The Dominican Festival & Parade of Rhode Island stepped off at 10 a.m., at the corner of Thurbers Avenue and Broad Street.

It will make its way down to Roger Williams Park at the Temple to Music, where the festival will be held.

Earlier in the morning, a breakfast was held at around 8:30 a.m. at El Ninja Restaurant on Broad Street before the day’s festivities began.