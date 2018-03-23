Domestic Violence: The signs and how to get help

Abusive relationships can be best defined by the power imbalance. An abusive relationship will consist of one person who has or seeks all the power in the relationship(the abuser) and the person who has very little power in the relationship (the person being abused).

According to the Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center, here are some warning signs that your partner or family member may be abusive:

Put downs, shaming you or embarrassing you

Making you feel like you can’t do anything right

Being jealous of friends or family

Keeping you or discouraging you from seeing friends and family

Controlling all the money

Controlling who you spend time with

Keeping you from going to work or school

Pressuring you to have sex or sexual acts you are uncomfortable with

Telling you you are a bad parent, or threatening to take away your children

Threatening to harm your pets

Destroying your property

Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol

Using drugs or alcohol as an excuse for abusive behaviors

Preventing you from making your own decisions

Threatening suicide

Making you afraid to not do what he or she wants

Blaming you or others for his or her behavior

Promising to change, but not showing any signs of actually doing so

Domestic Violence Resources

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there are many places you can turn.

Where to Get Help:The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence has six local domestic violence agencies that provide services for victims including 24-hour hotline support, emergency shelter, support groups, counseling services and assistance with the legal system.

Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center

259 Central Street

Central Falls, RI

401-723-3057

http://www.bvadvocacycenter.org/en/

Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County

61 Main Street

Wakefield, RI

401-782-3995

http://www.dvrcsc.org

Elizabeth Buffum Chase Center

401-738-9700

821 West Shore Road

Warwick, RI

http://www.ebccenter.org/

Sojourner House

24-Hour Helpline: 401.765.3232

401.765.3232 386 Smith Street

Providence, RI 02908

401.861.6191 Phone*

401.861.6157 Fax

Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm

Women’s Center of Rhode Island

24 Hour Helpline: (401) 861-2760

Business Phone: (401) 861-2761 | Fax: (401) 861-2762

Fax: (401) 861-2762 PO Box 603300 | Providence, RI 02906

Providence, RI 02906 http://www.womenscenterri.org/Home.aspx

Women’s Resource Center

114 Touro Street

Newport, RI

401-846-5263

624 Main Street

Warren, RI

401-247-2070

http://www.wrcnbc.org/

Rhode Island Supreme Court Domestic Violence Training and Monitoring Unit