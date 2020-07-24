Take a day trip and soak in the beauty of two lovely Berkshire Estates

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a quick, yet fulfilling getaway this summer? Think about spending the day enjoying the gorgeous grounds of two Berkshire estates.

Make your first stop Naumkeag in Stockbridge, the summer cottage of the Choate family. With acres of gardens inspired by trips abroad and breath-taking views of Monument Mountain, it’s a must-see destination.

The next stop on your day trip is The Mount in Lenox. A 15 minute drive from Naukeag, The Mount is the estate developed by famous American author Edith Wharton. Rich with history, The Mount was the place where Wharton wrote famous works such as “The House of Mirth” and entertained friends and fellow-author Henry James. Wharton developed the gardens herself and was very invested in every inch of this gorgeous estate. In addition to the manicured gardens, you can explore hiking trails throughout the property.

For more information on Naumkeag, visit TheTrustees.org and for The Mount, visit EdithWharton.org.

